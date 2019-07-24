WATCH LIVE: Robert Mueller testifies before Congress on Trump, Russian investigation

1 in custody after barricade situation at Best Western on North Side

Posted 7:11 AM, July 24, 2019, by

CHICAGO — A person is in custody after a barricade situation at the Best Western hotel on the city’s North Side.

Officers responded to call of a disturbance and well-being check around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the hotel on the 3400 block of North Broadway in Lakeview.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered a man had barricaded himself inside a room at the hotel. SWAT was called to the the scene.

Just before 5 a.m., the man was in police custody and taken to a hospital for mental evaluation.

No further details have been released.

