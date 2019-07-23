For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Sunny, warm weather approaches
-
Weekend heat wave approaches
-
Sunny, hot weekend ahead
-
Mostly sunny outlook for Saturday, but the rain is expected to return for Sunday
-
Hot temps, mostly sunny throughout the week
-
Hot, humid weekend approaches
-
-
Warmer temperatures approach upcoming week
-
Heat wave coming to an end with expected thunderstorms
-
Hot, humid week ahead
-
Warm and sunny Easter Sunday
-
Hot, humid conditions with Excessive Heat Warning
-
-
Cool down ahead after Excessive Heat Warning
-
Hottest temps on Saturday, possible rain Sunday
-
Thunderstorm threat Saturday afternoon, steamy afternoon temps