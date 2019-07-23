Style Files: Beauty products to beat the summer heat
Beauty Expert Bianca Jade
Items featured:
“The Best” partial Keratin Treatment https://www.gkhair.com/
Leave in Conditioning Spray https://martinobymartinocartier.com/product/leave-in-conditioning-spray
Complete Care Shampoo https://martinobymartinocartier.com/product/complete-care-shampoo
Bio Oil https://www.bio-oil.com/us/us-en
NYX Professional Makeup Highlight & Contour Pro Palette https://www.target.com/p/nyx-professional-makeup-highlight-contour-pro-palette-0-09oz/-/A-49114074
Coola’s Makeup Setting Spray with SPF 30 https://www.ulta.com/classic-spf-30-makeup-setting-spray-green-tea-aloe?productId=xlsImpprod12131017
Revlon Matte Lip Balm https://www.revlon.com/lips/lip-balm-treatment/revlon-matte-lip-balm?shade=showy
Neutrogena Moisture Smooth Color Stick https://www.target.com/p/neutrogena-moisture-smooth-color-stick-0-11oz/-/A-14463001?preselect=49105678#lnk=sametab
Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets https://www.walgreens.com/store/c/clean-%26-clear-oil-absorbing-sheets/ID=prod4130-product
Secret Body Cleansing Deodorant Wipes https://www.target.com/p/secret-body-cleansing-deodorant-wipes-15ct/-/A-75566689
Opolar Handheld Fan https://www.opolar.com/collections/handle-misting-fan