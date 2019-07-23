Robert Mueller to testify before Congress on Russian probe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The much anticipated testimony by Robert Mueller gets underway Wednesday. It’s not the first time the former special counsel has addressed the 450 page report on Russian interference in a U.S. election.

This time, however, he’ll be taking questions from Congress.

Mueller’s testimony starts at 7:30 a.m. Central Standard Time. It begins with the House Judiciary Committee and is expected to last around three hours. The topic to be discussed will be obstruction of justice.

Then, the House Intelligence Committee will get the next bite at the apple around 11 a.m. CST, zeroing in on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Last May, Mueller gave a statement about the two year long investigation that resulted in criminal charges against six Trump associates, 25 Russians and created endless controversy for months to follow.

This is the phrase that left congress and America wondering if there is more to learn than what Mueller in May was willing to reveal publicly: “If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so. We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.”

The question is: will Mueller say more when questioned by Congress?

House democrats have subpoenaed the former special prosecutor and called him to the capital. While Mueller made it clear in May he had nothing more he could or would share, he wanted the 450 page report to speak for itself. A new development suggests Mueller may be at least preparing for more.

He will bring along his longtime right-hand man at the FBI and the Department of Justice to sit next to him during the proceedings. Aaron Zebley was also part of the Mueller team during the long investigation into any possible Russian collusion. His role was perhaps to make sure Mueller stays within the comfort zone of the DOJ.

As for the president, Trump was sounding off Tuesday saying Mueller on the Hill is simply more of the same.

"How about this whole witch hunt that's going on?" Trump said. "Should I talk about it for a second? The Russian witch hunt. No collusion, no obstruction. Oh, that's not good enough. Let's go more- 40 million dollars, interview 500 people. They got nothing. Our great attorney general read it. He's a total pro. He said there's nothing here. There's no obstruction, so they referenced no obstruction, so you have no collusion, no obstruction and yet it goes on and they think this is helping them. I personally think it's hurting them. A lot of people think it's very bad for them, but it just goes on."

President Trump has suggested he might catch a little bit of the Mueller's testimony and might even make an effort to watch some of it.