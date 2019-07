Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richard Mack had celebrated his birthday not too long ago and brought in the band to perform.

Back in the day he was the front man of his own band “The Crestones”. His 1960s rock band song She’s A Bad Motorcycle” was a big hit in the Chicagoland area.

Richard and his band still plays classic rock type music 50s/60s/70s once in a while at Ballydoyle Pub in Downer's Grove.