R. Kelly's crisis manager resigns

CHICAGO — R. Kelly’s crisis manager, Darrell Johnson, has resigned for “personal reasons.”

Johnson’s resignation came just hours after he appeared on CBS This Morning saying he would not leave his daughter alone with someone accused of pedophilia. He then tried to clarify saying he believes Kelly is not a pedophile.

Johnson also said he thought Kelly was on suicide watch.

Kelly has been in solitary confinement. The singer has been indicted on 18 counts, 13 in Illinois and five in New York, including kidnapping and sexual exploitation of a child.

Kelly is set to be arraigned in New York on August 2. He has denied the allegations.