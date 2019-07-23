Protests expected to demand cancellation of customs convention at South Loop hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Protesters will gather Tuesday outside a hotel in the South Loop to demand that it cancel a Customs and Border Protection convention.

Hundreds are expected to attend the annual CBP conference at the Marriott Hotel, including the acting Secretary for Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan. But they may be outnumbered by demonstrators.

Tuesday's protests come on the heels of multiple rallies and vigils over the past weeks amid a Trump administration crackdown on illegal immigrants, and after an unsuccessful effort to get the Marriott Marquis Chicago to cancel the conference.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot had also asked the Marriott to cancel or move the event out of Chicago, a known sanctuary city. In a statement to The Sun-Times, the Marriott said it takes no position on the views of CBP, or any guests who hold functions at their hotels.

Those attending the conference say the focus here is trade and not immigration.

For the symposium, the hotel has additional security measures in place and only guests and conference attendees are being allowed inside.

The mayor says city resources will be mobilized to facilitate peaceful protest outside the conference.