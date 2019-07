Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man was hit in the head with a gun and carjacked in the South Loop Monday night.

Police said the 32-year-old victim was parked in an alley in the 1300-block of South Wabash Avenue when two men yanked him out of his car, hit him in the head with a gun and took his 2009 Dodge Journey.

The man refused treatment.

No one is in custody.