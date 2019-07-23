Lunchbreak: Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta with Blueberry Lime Compote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aya Fukai, Owner/ Pastry chef of Aya Pastry

Aya Pastry

Open Saturdays in August from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1332 W. Grand Ave.

Chicago, IL 60642

www.ayapastry.com

Recipe:

Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta

Yield: For 4 servings

Gelatin Powder 2 packets (1/2 oz.)

Cold Water 1/2 cup

Heavy Cream 2 & 2/3 cup

Sugar 1 & 1/3 cup

Vanilla Bean 1 each

Salt 1 pinch

Whole Milk 1 & 1/3 cup

Greek Yogurt 1 cup

Directions:

Sprinkle gelatin into a ramekin of cold water. Set aside to “bloom” gelatin.

In a bowl, whisk together whole milk and Greek yogurt.

With a paring knife, open the vanilla bean pod and scrape its beans into a sauce pot. Place the empty pod in the sauce pot as well.

Pour in the heavy cream, the sugar, and the salt into the same pot and bring to a boil.

Take the pot off the heat and melt the bloomed gelatin in the hot liquid.

Slowly whisk in the Greek yogurt mixture into the pot of liquid.

Strain the mixture and portion into glasses.

Let the mixture set over night in a refrigerator before serving

Recipe:

Blueberry Lime Compote

Yield: For 4 Servings

Blueberries ½ pint

Sugar 1/3 cup

Lime Juice ½ ea.

Lime Zest ¼ ea.

Splash of Vanilla Extract

Salt 1 pinch

Blueberries ½ pint

Directions:

Combine ½ pint blueberries, sugar, lime juice, lime zest, vanilla extract, and salt.

Cook the contents of the pot until the blueberries start to break down.

Take off the heat and cool down to room temperature or cooler.

Fold in the remaining ½ pint of fresh blueberries.