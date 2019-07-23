Lunchbreak: Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta with Blueberry Lime Compote

Aya Fukai, Owner/ Pastry chef of Aya Pastry
Aya Pastry
Open Saturdays in August from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
1332 W. Grand Ave.
Chicago, IL 60642
Recipe:
Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta
Yield: For 4 servings
Gelatin Powder 2 packets (1/2 oz.)
Cold Water 1/2 cup
Heavy Cream 2 & 2/3 cup
Sugar 1 & 1/3 cup
Vanilla Bean 1 each
Salt 1 pinch
Whole Milk 1 & 1/3 cup
Greek Yogurt 1 cup
Directions:
Sprinkle gelatin into a ramekin of cold water. Set aside to “bloom” gelatin.
In a bowl, whisk together whole milk and Greek yogurt.
With a paring knife, open the vanilla bean pod and scrape its beans into a sauce pot. Place the empty pod in the sauce pot as well.
Pour in the heavy cream, the sugar, and the salt into the same pot and bring to a boil.
Take the pot off the heat and melt the bloomed gelatin in the hot liquid.
Slowly whisk in the Greek yogurt mixture into the pot of liquid.
Strain the mixture and portion into glasses.
Let the mixture set over night in a refrigerator before serving
Recipe:
Blueberry Lime Compote
Yield: For 4 Servings
Blueberries ½ pint
Sugar 1/3 cup
Lime Juice ½ ea.
Lime Zest ¼ ea.
Splash of Vanilla Extract
Salt 1 pinch
Directions:
Combine ½ pint blueberries, sugar, lime juice, lime zest, vanilla extract, and salt.
Cook the contents of the pot until the blueberries start to break down.
Take off the heat and cool down to room temperature or cooler.
Fold in the remaining ½ pint of fresh blueberries.