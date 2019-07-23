Kids Science Labs were at WGN doing some fun experiments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kids Science Labs were at WGN demonstrating some fun experiments. Children from the Kids Labs showed anchor Paul Konrad how to make fluffy slime, how to create a chemical reaction people can do at home with vinegar/baking soda/lemon juice, and even paid tribute tribute to the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Mission, by blasting off a bottle of Coke and Mentos. For more information about the Kids Science Labs visit kidssciencelabs.com/blog.