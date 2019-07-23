Kids Science Labs were at WGN demonstrating some fun experiments. Children from the Kids Labs showed anchor Paul Konrad how to make fluffy slime, how to create a chemical reaction people can do at home with vinegar/baking soda/lemon juice, and even paid tribute tribute to the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Mission, by blasting off a bottle of Coke and Mentos. For more information about the Kids Science Labs visit kidssciencelabs.com/blog.
Kids Science Labs were at WGN doing some fun experiments
-
Turn up office thermostats to improve women’s productivity, study suggests
-
MSI celebrates Earth Month with lessons on conserving, growing a better future
-
Myths and risks in FaceApp, the app that gives you peek into older self
-
Focus on Family: Kids and Money
-
DCFS sued for records about kids sleeping at offices
-
-
The Crovetti Children, stars of “Big Little Lies” and “Vampirina,” stop by to talk about their young careers
-
Gary parents speak out after son with autism gets ‘most annoying male’ award
-
Amidst shelter bed shortage, pics show kids sleeping on DCFS office floor
-
The Toy Insider Mom is back to show Larry and Paul how to have active summer fun!
-
DJ HotRod pumps up the volume at local school pep rallies
-
-
Teens in DCFS care slept on floors of South Loop office
-
Simon Cowell gives 11-year-old cancer survivor Golden Buzzer on AGT
-
Inspector General found no beds at DCFS office where children slept