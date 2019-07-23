Kankakee County Democrats post meme comparing Trump MAGA hats to KKK hoods

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — There is more fallout from President Donald Trump’s tweet earlier this month that four congresswomen of color should “go back” to their home countries.

Kankakee County Democrats posted a meme Monday comparing Trump’s red MAGA hats to Ku Klux Klan hoods. The hood says “Make America Hate Again.”

Amid the state GOP county chairmen’s flap over the “Jihad Squad” faux-movie poster, there’s this from the Kankakee County Illinois Democrats. (h/t @GregHinz at @CrainsChicago) pic.twitter.com/fw3UHImhQE — Rick Pearson (@rap30) July 23, 2019

The tweet has since been taken down, but the chairman of the Kankakee Democratic Party has not commented.

Gov. JB Pritzker said the image was “wrong and lacks the civility our politics should demand.”

This comes after the Illinois Republican County Chairmen’s Association apologized for posting an inflammatory image of the congresswomen on social media.

It showed Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan on a movie poster for “Gangster Squad” but the title was changed to “Jihad Squad.” The tag line read: “Political jihad is their game….If you don’t agree with their socialist ideology you’re racist.”