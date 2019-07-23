Bond set for man accused of punching grocery store bagger with special needs in the face

BARTLETT, Ill. — Bond was set Tuesday for a man accused of punching a Jewel-Osco grocery store employee, who has special needs, in the face.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Bruce Mirabella, 50, who was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said officers went to the Jewel-Osco on Sterns Road in Barlett on June 22 for a report of an alleged battery of a store employee. Officials said around 9:45 p.m. Mirabella went to the store to buy alcohol. They said it was alleged that while he was in the checked out line, Mirabella punched the bagger in the face. After punching the employee, he allegedly kicked him in the back and left the store.

Mirabella was taken into custody by Barlett police shortly after the incident at his home.

Mirabella is due in court Aug. 19.