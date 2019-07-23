Arthur Arkush looks ahead to Bears’ training camp on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A very hyped offseason is about ready to come to a close.

The Bears are now just two days away from reporting to Bourbonnais for 2019 training camp ahead of one of their more anticipated seasons in the last decade. A 12-4 record and a NFC North title will do that as fans along with the team have high expectations for the upcoming season.

What are the key questions for the team heading into camp? Arthur Arkush of Pro Football Weekly discussed that on Sports Feed Tuesday night with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch their discussion before training camp on the show in the video above or below.