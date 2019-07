Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amanda Thomsen wrote the book, “Backyard Adventure: Get Messy, Get Wet, Build Cool Things, and Have Tons of Wild Fun!" after having some outside adventures with her daughter and neighborhood kids. She uses the yard as a place for inspired play using re-purposed materials and existing features of outdoor spaces. The book includes 51 Free-Play Activities for kids of all ages.

