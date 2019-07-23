61-year-old woman riding her bike killed in Aurora hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. — A 61-year-old woman riding her bike was struck and killed by a vehicle in Aurora, and according to police, the driver fled the scene.

The Aurora Police Department said around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, a Kane County Sheriff’s Deputy noticed a bicycle in a grassy area on the side of South Edgelawn Road. The deputy found the woman in a line of trees nearby.

The deputy called police and fire department, and fire responders performed CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived.

The woman, identified as Elizabeth Kakoczki, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officers determined the bicycle was hit by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 630- 256-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.