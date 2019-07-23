2nd European heat wave in a month generates 100°+ record-breaking highs amid an accompanying drought— Bordeau, France records 106.2° Tuesday, its hottest on record; Chicago’s comfortable warmth to grow hotter and more humid by this weekend

Posted 11:23 PM, July 23, 2019, by

Click to Enlarge

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.