HARVEY, Ill. — A woman was shot in the arm after someone fired 19 shots at her car on Interstate 94 Monday evening.

The woman was driving in I-94 and was shot once in the arm. She pulled over near Dolton East after she was hit, and called a friend to come pick her up and take her to the hospital.

The woman was taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital. Her White Dodge, which was parked outside had 19 bullet holes.

No further information was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.