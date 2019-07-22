× White Sox play 1st game with extended netting at Guaranteed Rate Field Monday night

CHICAGO – Following a number of high-profile incidents involving fans and foul balls, the White Sox were one of the first clubs in Major League Baseball to announce that they would extend the nets at their ballpark from foul pole to foul pole.

On Monday night, White Sox fans will see it put to use for the first time at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Installed during the All-Star break and the team's ten-game road trip to open the second half of the season, the extended netting will make it's MLB debut when the White Sox host the Miami Marlins at 7:10 PM. The nets were used during the Double Duty Classic, a showcase of the best inner-city high school players in the country, on July 17th.

The White Sox are one of two teams to install the netting during the All-Star break, with the Washington Nationals doing the same at their ballpark. Both squads are in similar situations as they started second half play away from home, allowing extra time to install the added protection.

Washington will host the Rockies in their first game of the second half at Nationals Park on Monday night.