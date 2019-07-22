× White Sox Game Notes For Monday vs. Miami

➢ Since 2017, the White Sox are 15-33 in interleague play , worst in MLB. Since 2015, the Marlins are 36-53 in interleague pl ay, fourth worst in MLB. Miami is 4-1 this season in interleague games away from home .

➢ Marlins’ hitters have struck out at least 10 times in five straight games, the longest active streak in MLB. There have only been three longer streaks by NL teams this season, and today’s opponent, the White Sox, had an eight-game streak of 10+ strikeouts in early May, tied for the longest in MLB this season.

➢ The White Sox return home following a 10-game road trip coming out of the All-Star break that saw the team go 2-8. However, the White Sox have either won or tied each of their last nine home series. This streak is tied with the Cubs for the second-longest active streak in MLB (Yankees, 15).

➢ Jorge Alfaro is hitting .354 in July, which leads MLB catchers (min. 40 PA). His 17 hits are tied with Christian Vasquez for the most by any catcher this month, and his six multi-hit games are tied with Buster Posey for second most by any catcher (Vasquez, seven).

➢ Yolmer Sanchez had five extra-base hits over the White Sox three-game series with the Rays – prior to this series, no White Sox player had any more than three extra-bas e hits in a series this season. The last White Sox player with more extra-base hits in a series was Melky Cabrera in 201 5 (six).