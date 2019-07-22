Watch Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in first trailer for ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Tom Hanks fans are getting a first look at his new film "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" in which he plays the legendary children's television host Mr. Rogers.

The film will open on November 22, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The film is based on a true story of Fred Rogers, who hosted "Mr. Rogers Neighborhood," and the friendship he develops with a journalist who is profiling him.

A clip in the trailer shows Hanks wearing Rogers' notable red cardigan and changing his shoes after entering his home, just like he would on the show.

Hanks has most recently starred in "Toy Story 4" as cowboy Woody, and "The Post" as executive editor of the Washington Post, Ben Bradlee.

