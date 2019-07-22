× Warm, but comfortable weather through Friday

North winds, gusting as high as 40 mph at Midway airport, swept dry, comfortable air across the area on Monday. Dew point readings dipped as low as the mid-40s across parts of the metro area, lowering relative humidity readings to around 35%.

Officially, O’Hare airport registered a high of 75 degrees, making Monday the city’s coolest day since June 21st. Winds are forecast to maintain a northerly component through Wednesday, keeping humidity levels low.

Tuesday afternoon, a weak disturbance aloft may provide enough instability to fuel scattered thunderstorms. Any storms that do develop will likely be brief and localized. Temperatures are to undergo a gradual day-to-day rise heading into the weekend.

By Friday, strengthening southwest winds are forecast to send readings to near 90 degrees. High pressure extending across the South will block any quick return of sticky air through Friday.