Video shows deputy dragging former judge from courtroom after she was given jail sentence

CINCINNATI — A former juvenile judge in Ohio will have to spend six months in jail after a sentencing that ended with a deputy physically dragging the limp defendant from a Cincinnati courtroom Monday.

Former Judge Tracie Hunter was found guilty of helping her brother keep his county job by mishandling a confidential document, according to WLWT. That was in 2014, but there were multiple appeals. Her lawyer said they will appeal Monday’s ruling. But until then, Hunter will have to serve her sentence.

After a judge asked deputies to take Hunter away, the courtroom exploded with people running toward the former judge.

Shortly after that, a deputy is seen dragging her off.

Hunter has maintained her innocence from the beginning, saying her brother worked for the court for about seven years before she was elected judge.

Hunter’s supporters weren’t just in the courtroom. They rallied outside the courthouse until midnight Monday.

Cincinnati’s mayor wrote a letter asking the judge not to place hunter in jail, saying she had suffered from her conviction and wasn’t a risk to anyone.