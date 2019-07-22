× Trial begins Monday in murder of Rep. Danny Davis’ grandson

CHICAGO — The trial begins Monday in the murder of Illinois Congressman Danny Davis’ grandson.

Tariq Harris and Dijae T. Banks are charged with first degree murder in connection with the killing of 15-year-old Javon Wilson.

Wilson was shot to death three years ago at his home in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. Police said Harris and Banks entered the home and started fighting with Wilson.

Police believe Wilson knew the attackers and that the shooting started after a dispute over a pair of gym shoes.

Prosecutors will be barred from mentioning that Wilson is related to Congressman Davis.

Davis says he doesn’t plan to attend the trial.