Sprawling Canadian high’s “NNE” winds sweep 90s & high humidities out of area; 90-deg U.S. temp coverage falls from 62% Saturday to 30% Monday; comfortable temps/humidities through midweek; warm, humid air’s back this weekend
Weekend heat index could hit 100, thanks to temps. in the 90s and high humidity
Dangerous combo of heat and humidity on the way; Heat Watch issued
Oppressive heat/humidity to ride strong SSW winds into Chicago once a.m. t-storms exit; strong winds provide no cooling when temps are in 90s; city’s nighttime heat retention means low temps stay in 80s next 2 nights; relief due Monday
Chicago to log the 13th July 4th of the past half century with a 90° temp Thursday; moist, buoyant atmosphere sets stage for afternoon/evening storms impacting 40-60% of the metro area — drenching downpours a threat with the heaviest; heat/humidity relief over weekend
Chicago should see it’s first 90-degree day of the year – and that’s just the start
As temps rise so do humidities—a hot, muggy summer pattern taking shape; localized afternoon “lake breezes” temper heat on area beaches; highs build toward low 90s– but hold to low 80s with 1-2 miles of the lake; isolated t-storms possible in muggy atmosphere
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
Excessive Heat Watch/Advisory in effect Thursday through Saturday across the Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana
Mild near the lake, but heat/scattered t-storms well inland this afternoon/early evening
Wednesday could be hottest day of 2019 so far
Summer Saturday: Warmest temps so far this year arrive in time for the weekend
Warm, but comfortable weather through Friday
Excessive Heat Warning in effect into Saturday