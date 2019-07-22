Police respond to barricade situation in Calumet City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALUMET CITY, Ill. — A SWAT Team and first responders were on the scene of a home in Calumet City after an armed man was reportedly barricaded inside.

Authorities were on the scene on the 500 block of Douglas Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police surrounded the home, and were trying to get the attention of the man inside the home. It is believed he was armed and a danger to himself and others.

SkyCam 9 captured an image of children and a woman being escorted from the home by officers.

No further information was provided.