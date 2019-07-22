Patrick Nolan talks about a number of White Sox topics on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was quite an active day at Guaranteed Rate Field, and a lot of the attention had to do with the ballpark itself.

For the first time, the team was using extended netting that went foul pole to foul pole for their game against the Marlins on Monday as they returned home from a ten-day road trip.

The move is being applauded by many in baseball as fans get used to the new feature at the south side ballpark. Meanwhile, the team is trying to get themselves back on track and healthy after a 2-8 start to the second half.

Patrick Nolan of Sox Machine discussed all those topics on Sports Feed Monday with Jarrett Payton as the team continues the third year of their rebuild. You can watch their discussion in the video above or below.