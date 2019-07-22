Oxford employee to testify against ex-Northwestern professor in Chicago stabbing

Posted 2:41 PM, July 22, 2019

Andrew Warren, left, and Wyndham Lathem (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO — A British man charged in the 2017 stabbing death of another man in Chicago has pleaded guilty in a deal that calls for him to testify against a former Northwestern University professor also charged in the killing in exchange for a 45-year-prison sentence.

Oxford University employee Andrew Warren was scheduled to go on trial next week but attorneys announced at a Monday court hearing that he has agreed to testify against Wyndham Lathem.

Police launched a manhunt for the pair in August 2017 after the body of Lathem’s boyfriend, Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, was discovered in Lathem’s Chicago apartment. He had been stabbed dozens of times.

Days later, the two men surrendered to authorities in California. Both were charged with first-degree murder and are now in custody in Chicago.

