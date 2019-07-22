Man dead after explosion that may have been caused by a firework: police

CHICAGO — A man was killed after an explosion that Chicago police said may have been caused by a firework.

Police said they responded to a call of an explosion in the 3900 block of West 85th Street around 4 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they discovered a 53-year-old man unresponsive with a head injury. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said based on the preliminary investigation, the man’s injury might have been caused by a firework.

No further information was provided.

