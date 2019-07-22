Lunchbreak: A chili recipe and details on the upcoming Chicago Gourmet Chili Cook-Off event

Chef José Sosa
Gibsons Italia
233 N. Canal St., Chicago
Event:
Bon Appétit presents Chicago Gourmet, September 24-29, 2019
The Big Chill(i): Gourmet Chili Cook-Off
- Date: Saturday, September 28, 2019
- Time: 8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
- Location: Harris Theater Rooftop
- presented by Illinois Beef Association & Iowa Beef Industry Council
Recipe:
Chef José Sosa | Executive Chef Gibsons Italia
Chili Recipe
Ingredients:
Guajillo Puree
- 1 pkg dried Guajillo peppers
- Water
Chili
- 12 fl. oz. porter beer
- 2 cups water
- 1 tbs kosher salt
- ½ tbs chopped garlic
- 1 tbs balsamic vinegar
- ½ tbs pepper
- 1 ½ tbs oregano
- 1 tbs ground cumin
- 1 can chopped peppers (canned Chipotle in Adobo sauce)
- 1 cup olive oil
- 10 oz (1 ¼ cup) chopped onion
- 1 cup southwest spice
- ½ cup Guajillo chili puree
- 10 oz can of chopped canned tomato (whole peeled)
- 1 1/4 lb. Anaheim peppers, small dice
- 1 1/4 lb. veal demi-glace
- 2 lb. skirt steak
Instructions:
Guajillo Puree
- Slice peppers and remove seeds
- In a pan over medium heat, place peppers in a single layer and toast 1-3 minutes on each side until the color changes slightly (be careful not to burn) and peppers become fragrant
- Add toasted peppers to a food processor or blender and puree, adding hot water as needed to reach desired consistency
Chili
- Dust the skirt steaks with southwest spice and broil until medium rare; allow to rest and cool to room temperature
- Cut against the grain into 1-inch strips
- In a skillet, add the olive oil and sauté the onions until tender
- Add the garlic, Anaheim pepper, cumin, oregano and skirt steak pieces; sauté on high for 3 minutes
- Add the beer; simmer until it is reduced by half
- Add the demi-glace, water, tomatoes and chili puree & chipotles; simmer for 45 minutes, stirring often
- Finish with salt, pepper and balsamic vinegar; stir to combine
- Enjoy!