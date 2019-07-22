Lunchbreak: A chili recipe and details on the upcoming Chicago Gourmet Chili Cook-Off event

Posted 2:16 PM, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 02:19PM, July 22, 2019

Chef José Sosa

Gibsons Italia

233 N. Canal St., Chicago

https://gibsonsitalia.com/

Event:

Bon Appétit presents Chicago Gourmet, September 24-29, 2019

The Big Chill(i): Gourmet Chili Cook-Off

http://www.chicagogourmet.org

Recipe:

Chef José Sosa | Executive Chef Gibsons Italia

Chili Recipe

 Ingredients:

Guajillo Puree

  • 1 pkg dried Guajillo peppers
  • Water

Chili

  • 12 fl. oz. porter beer
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 tbs kosher salt
  • ½ tbs chopped garlic
  • 1 tbs balsamic vinegar
  • ½ tbs pepper
  • 1 ½ tbs oregano
  • 1 tbs ground cumin
  • 1 can chopped peppers (canned Chipotle in Adobo sauce)
  • 1 cup olive oil
  • 10 oz (1 ¼ cup) chopped onion
  • 1 cup southwest spice
  • ½ cup Guajillo chili puree
  • 10 oz can of chopped canned tomato (whole peeled)
  • 1 1/4 lb. Anaheim peppers, small dice
  • 1 1/4 lb. veal demi-glace
  • 2 lb. skirt steak

Instructions:

Guajillo Puree

  • Slice peppers and remove seeds
  • In a pan over medium heat, place peppers in a single layer and toast 1-3 minutes on each side until the color changes slightly (be careful not to burn) and peppers become fragrant
  • Add toasted peppers to a food processor or blender and puree, adding hot water as needed to reach desired consistency

 

Chili

  • Dust the skirt steaks with southwest spice and broil until medium rare; allow to rest and cool to room temperature
  • Cut against the grain into 1-inch strips
  • In a skillet, add the olive oil and sauté the onions until tender
  • Add the garlic, Anaheim pepper, cumin, oregano and skirt steak pieces; sauté on high for 3 minutes
  • Add the beer; simmer until it is reduced by half
  • Add the demi-glace, water, tomatoes and chili puree & chipotles; simmer for 45 minutes, stirring often
  • Finish with salt, pepper and balsamic vinegar; stir to combine
  • Enjoy!
