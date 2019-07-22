Josh joins Sports Feed on a night of change at Guaranteed Rate Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Since being built in 1991, there have been a number of changes at the White Sox home on the south side.

There were the major renovations in the mid-2000s and a change of the color of the seats as well. The scoreboard has been replace as well as the park modernizes as it gets closer to 30 years old.

On Monday, they added a new feature in the name of player safety.

That's extended netting, which now extends foul pole to foul pole at the park after a few incidents involving fans being injured by foul balls. The White Sox are one of the first teams in the MLB to put in this measure of protection for the fan.

That's why Josh Frydman was at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday for Sports Feed to discuss this newest change at the park along with the team as the return home for the first time in the second half.

You can watch his discussion with Jarrett Payton at the ballpark in the video above or below.