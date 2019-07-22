Cubs Game Notes For Monday @ San Francisco
➢ The Giants defeated the Mets in extra innings yesterday on a Mike Yastrzemski walkoff home run. Yastrzemski is the first Giants player to a hit a walkoff homer in his first MLB season since Al Gallagher in 1970 off Bob Priddy. Priddyalso allowed 2 homers in his career to Mike’s grandfather, Carl Yastrzemski.
➢ San Francisco is 16-4 over its last 20 games with a +55 run differential over that time. The last time that the Giants outscored their opponents by at least 55 runs over any 20-game span was in July 2010, the year of the team’s first of three World Series titles over a five-year stretch.
➢ Since July 4, the Cubs are 9-3 – only the Giants (11-3) have a better record in the NL over that time. This is the first matchup of the season between these teams, as they split the season series, 3-3, in 2018.
➢ In 22 career games at Oracle Park, Jason Heyward has a 1.222 OPS, the highest mark by any visiting player in the park’s history (min. 75 PA). Using the same 75 PA minimum, only Barry Bonds (1.289) has a higher career OPS at the stadium.
➢ Anthony Rizzo enters this series on a 12-game hitting streak, one game off of his season high of 13. Over this active hitting streak, Rizzo is batting .488 (21-for-43) with eight multi-hit games.
➢ Since playing his first game with the Giants on June 21, Alex Dickerson is batting .397 over 24 games. Since the team relocated to San Francisco in 1958, only two players have started their Giants career with a higher batting average through 24 games: Barry Bonds (.421) and Bill Mueller (.406) (min. 75 PA).