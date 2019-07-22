× Cubs Game Notes For Monday @ San Francisco

➢ The Giants defeated the Mets in extra innings yesterday on a Mike Yastrzemski walkoff home run. Yastrzemski is the first Giants player to a hit a walkoff homer in his first MLB season since Al Gallagher in 1970 off Bob Priddy . Priddy also allowed 2 homers in his career to Mike’s grandfather, Carl Yastrzemski.

➢ San Francisco is 16-4 over its last 20 games with a +55 run differential over that time. The last time that the Giants outscored their opponents by at least 55 runs over any 20-game span was in July 2010, the year of the team’s first of three World Series titles over a five-year stretch.

➢ Since July 4, the Cubs are 9-3 – only the Giants (11-3) have a better record in the NL over that time. This is the first matchup of the season between these teams, as they split the season series, 3-3, in 2018.

➢ In 22 career games at Oracle Park, Jason Heyward has a 1.222 OPS, the highest mark by any visiting player in the park’s history (min. 75 PA). Using the same 75 PA minimum, only Barry Bonds (1.289) has a higher career OPS at the stadium.

➢ Anthony Rizzo enters this series on a 12-game hitting streak, one game off of his season high of 13. Over this active hitting streak, Rizzo is batting .488 (21-for-43) with eight multi-hit games.