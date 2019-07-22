Chicago Scene: Details on The H Foundation’s 19th Annual Goombay Bash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jeff Davis, honorary chair of the 19th annual Goombay Bash

Dr. Leonidas Platanias, MD, PhD, Director, Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center

https://www.cancer.northwestern.edu/

Event:

https://www.hfoundation.org/

The H Foundation Presents its 19th annual Goombay Bash

Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier

5 p.m.-midnight

Tickets:

General admission and VIP tickets and tables are available for purchase online here.

General Admission: $150

VIP Admission: $250 and includes premium seating and VIP Concierge to assist you and your guests with all event night needs

Goombay Bash Table (for 10): $1,500

In addition to attending the event, guests can purchase a memorial palm tree in honor of a loved one. Donations of any kind are also welcome, more information can be found about all the ways to get involved in The H Foundation’s efforts to help find a cure for cancer here.