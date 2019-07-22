Chicago Scene: Details on The H Foundation’s 19th Annual Goombay Bash

Posted 11:34 AM, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:15PM, July 22, 2019

Jeff Davis, honorary chair of the 19th annual Goombay Bash

Dr. Leonidas Platanias, MD, PhD, Director, Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center

https://www.cancer.northwestern.edu/

Event:

https://www.hfoundation.org/

The H Foundation Presents its 19th annual Goombay Bash

Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier

5 p.m.-midnight

Tickets:

General admission and VIP tickets and tables are available for purchase online here.

General Admission: $150

VIP Admission: $250 and includes premium seating and VIP Concierge to assist you and your guests with all event night needs

Goombay Bash Table (for 10): $1,500

In addition to attending the event, guests can purchase a memorial palm tree in honor of a loved one. Donations of any kind are also welcome, more information can be found about all the ways to get involved in The H Foundation’s efforts to help find a cure for cancer here.

 

