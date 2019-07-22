× Chance the Rapper expected to perform in Chicago before Bears season opener

CHICAGO — Chance the Rapper is expected to headline a concert on Sept. 5 at Grant Park before the Bears’ 100th season-opener against the Packers, The Chicago Tribune reports.

The NFL announced the rivalry game in March and has been planning for an exciting event in Grant Park before and after the game. The game will start at 7:20 p.m.

The event will also include a watch party in Grant Park during the game.

Peter O’Reilly, the league’s executive vice president of club and business league events, said admission to the watch party will be free.

Chairman George McCaskey said they have grand aspirations for a Super Bowl win this season.