Bruce Levine talks Chicago baseball on Sports Feed Monday nigiht

CHICAGO - He's one of the familiar faces in the lockers rooms on the north side and the south side, cover the Cubs & White Sox diligently for 670 The Score.

For the first time on Monday, Bruce Levine joined Sports Feed to talk about both Chicago teams with Josh on an active day at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The buzz was all about the new extended netting at the park to protect fans, which came after a few high profile instances of fans being injured by foul balls. The White Sox are one of the first franchises to do so in Major League Baseball this season, and will debut it in their first homestand of the second half.

Bruce also talked about the Cubs after a strong homestand as they hit the road for a nine-game trip over the next week-and-a-half.