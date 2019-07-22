× Beach Swimming Hazards and Lakeshore Flooding Advisory along the Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan Shoreline into Tuesday morning

Strong northerly winds gusting to 30 mph will build 4 to 8-foot waves on the already near record high lake levels during the next 24 hours along the Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline. This will result in a high risk of rip and structural currents for swimmers and lakeshore flooding, especially dangerous along the Indiana shoreline where wave action could be strongest.