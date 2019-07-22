Beach Swimming Hazards and Lakeshore Flooding Advisory along the Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan Shoreline into Tuesday morning

Posted 9:07 AM, July 22, 2019, by

Strong northerly winds gusting to 30 mph will build 4 to 8-foot waves on the already near record high lake levels during the next 24 hours along the Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline. This will result in a high risk of rip and structural currents for swimmers and lakeshore flooding, especially dangerous along the Indiana shoreline where wave action could be strongest.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.