CHICAGO – Fresh off their World Cup win in France, Julie Ertz, Alyssa Naeher, Morgan Brian and Tierna Davidson helped the Red Stars beat the North Carolina Courage Sunday in front of a record crowd.

The lower bowl of Seatgeek Stadium sold out for the first time ever for an NWSL game as 17,388 fans watched the Red Stars beat the reigning champions 2-1.

The win moves the Red Stars into third place in and back into a playoff spot.