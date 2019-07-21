× Texas teen arrested for reportedly spitting into AriZona tea, putting bottle back on shelf

ODESSA, Texas — A Texas teen was charged after police said he reportedly opened a bottle of AriZona tea, spat into it and put it back on a store shelf, according to KOSA.

An affidavit states security footage caught the teen picking up the bottle, putting his mouth on it and putting it back. The teen reportedly told an asset protection manager he spit in the drink, saying he tried it but it was “gross.”

The teen was charged with tampering with a consumer product, a felony.