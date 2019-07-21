Summertime heat breaks, but 90s may return by weekend
-
Dangerous combo of heat and humidity on the way; Heat Watch issued
-
Excessive Heat Warning in effect into Saturday
-
Weekend heat index could hit 100, thanks to temps. in the 90s and high humidity
-
Chicago should see it’s first 90-degree day of the year – and that’s just the start
-
Excessive Heat Watch/Advisory in effect Thursday through Saturday across the Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana
-
-
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for Chicago/Cook County Thursday afternoon through Friday into Saturday afternoon
-
Weekend heat wave approaches
-
Heat wave is expected to intensify by Thursday
-
A weekend break from the heat and humidity
-
As dangerous heat descends upon area, city preps to keep Chicagoans cool
-
-
One more day of heat before a cooler weekend
-
Heat and humidity eases for weekend
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week