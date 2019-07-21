Storms leave behind damage in Chicago area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Storms left behind damage in parts of the Chicago area including fallen trees and serious flooding issues.

Storms from Saturday and Sunday left flooding in some parts of the suburbs. One home in Wheeling had about a foot of water.

Deerfield and Northbrook also saw flooding. One person's home in Northbrook had water on their main floor and eight feet of water in the basement.

The Fox Valley Park District said a tree and swing at Simmons Park was hit by lightning Saturday. The playground was closed Sunday for repairs.

The field at the Stuart Sports Complex in Montgomery had to be cleared at 8:30 a.m. after another round of lightning. One person was taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution because they may have been hit by lightning. The person is expected to be OK.