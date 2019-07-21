× Slow-moving thunderstorms causing localized flooding potential

A slow-moving band of thunderstorms will cause potential flooding problems in a portion of the Chicago area generally along and south of Interstate-80 today.

A cold front did push south through much of our area overnight, but has stalled and a weak low pressure center has developed on the frontal boundary, resulting in the long narrow west-east oriented band of showers thunderstorms shown on radar along and south of Interstate-80. The center of low pressure will drift slowly east today around 10 mph, as will the band of showers/thunderstorms.

“Training” of storms…storms repeatedly forming and passing over the same location could cause localized 2 to 3-inch-plus rainfalls and localized flooding. A Flash Flood Warning (dark-red-shaded on the map below) is in effect until 1:45PM CDT for portions of Kendall, LaSalle, DeKalb and Kane Counties and may have to be extended farther east as the system makes it’s slow trek out of Illinois into Indiana.

The Chicago National Weather Service has prepared a map showing areas of concern (below).