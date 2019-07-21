Rosemont Meow Meetup brings together cats, cat lovers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Meow Meetup took place Sunday in Rosemont, bringing together both cats and the people who love them.

Lauren Mieli, from the Catnip Times, helped put together the event at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Cat lovers and furry felines from the Midwest came together for workshops, celebrity cat meetups, yoga, shopping and tons more.

Dozens of animals were also at the convention looking for forever homes. Part of the proceeds from the vent go back to local shelters.

Chuck the Duck was one of many famous Instagram cats who made a guest appearance over the weekend. The 12-year-old ginger has over 12,000 followers.

There was also a Meowter Space Lounge — honoring the Apollo moon landing. There was also refined, yet “catty,” conversations in the café.

One cat enthusiast, Dawn Strovko, said she’s obsessed with cats and everything about them. She said she drove nine hours to get to the event.

It was a fun and friendly way to spend the weekend.