CHICAGO — Passing showers delayed the start of Sunday’s baseball game at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs were scheduled to take on the San Diego Padres at 1:20 p.m., but the start was delayed due to rain.

The team posted about the delay on their Twitter page, and said the game is expected to start at 1:50 p.m.

Sunday’s rain also delayed the start of the Pitchfork Festival.

