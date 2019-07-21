× Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló will not run for reelection next year

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced Sunday that he will not run for reelection next year, and is resigning as the president of the New Progressive Party.

“A huge portion of the population is unhappy and I recognize it,” Rosselló said on Facebook Live. “I’ve heard you, I love the island and people. … Today I have the responsibility to direct my strengths to try to find alternatives so that with God we may be able to move forward.”

Rosselló is two and a half years into his four year term.

“I’m going to be looking forward to turning over power to the person elected democratically,” he said.