Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALUMET PARK, Ill. -- One person was shot overnight night on I-57.

Illinois state police have confirmed that one person was shot around 2:30 A.M. early Sunday morning. The shooting occurred in the southbound lanes at 127th.

The victim was taken to MetroSouth Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

All lanes are open but police are canvassing the scene for shell casings.