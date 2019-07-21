Jarrett Payton talks Bears from their ‘Return to Decatur’ event on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The history of the Bears will be a major part of this upcoming season as the team celebrates their 100th anniversary this season.

That was apparent on Sunday when the team returned to their first home for a celebration along with the annual pre-training camp news conference with general manager Ryan Pace.

Jarrett Payton was at the "Return to Decatur" event and joined Sports Feed from there for a couple of segments with Josh Frydman. They discussed a few of the major stories surrounding the team as they get ready to open training camp this week along with some breaking news on safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

You can watch the guy's discussion in the video above or below.