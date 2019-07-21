× Girl shot in Avondale

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg, while riding with her father in a car on Chicago’s Northwest side.

It happened just before 2:30am in the 3200 block of North Kimball Avenue.

Chicago Police say it appears the girl’s father was the intended target, after he was involved in a verbal argument with another man at a gas station.

That man reportedly followed their car and fired shots into the vehicle.

The father drove the girl to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made.