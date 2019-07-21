Cubs Game Notes For Sunday vs. San Diego

*The Cubs are 7-1 with one game remaining on their nine-game homestand. With a win today, the Cubs would have their best record on a homestand of nine or more games since a 10-0 homestand in 1970.

*Javier Baez has homered in back-to-back games. Among players with at least 2000 at-bats who have played shortstop more than any other position in their careers, only A-Rod (15.18) has a better career home run rate than Baez (20.72). 

*Kyle Hendricks is in his sixth major league season, and he has held opponents to a sub-.300 on-base percentage in all six of them. In the live-ball era, the only other pitcher to have a streak that long to start his career is Bert Blyleven (minimum 80 IP each season). 

*Robel Garcia has turned some heads, with an .889 slugging percentage in 11 career games thus far.

 

 

 

 

 

