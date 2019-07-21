× Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix will likely start training camp on PUP list

DECATUR – When he takes the podium for his news conference before training camp, fans can sometimes hold their breath.

Injuries and situations can pop up for players under the radar during the month-and-a-half they are away from the team. It’s happened before when Ryan Pace has held his pre-training camp talk with the media in Bourbonnais, with a player having an injury issue pop up in late June or July.

Even though he was talking in Decatur this time as part of a special 100th anniversary event in the original home of the team, the general manager had a bit of news that wasn’t the best for Bears fans to hear.

Pace revealed on Sunday that safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has suffered a knee sprain towards the end of offseason activities and will likely start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

It was a major surprise considering the safety’s clean health through most of the offseason training program. As part of the preseason PUP rules, Clinton-Dix can take part in team meetings and meet with medical staff but cannot practice. He can be moved to the active roster at any time by the team, which is different from the regular season PUP list, where he must sit out the first six games.

Pace said he expects Clinton-Dix’s stay on PUP to be “short term” along with two other players who’re likely headed there along with offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings (ACL) and defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (hamstring).

The Bears certainly hope the absence is quick since much is expected out of the safety in 2019 as he replaces Adrian Amos, who left for the Packers in free agency. Clinton-Dix was in Green Bay the first four-and-a-half seasons before he was traded to the Redskins midseason, making 80 combined tackles with three interceptions and six pass deflections.