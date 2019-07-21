× Beach Hazards Statement in effect until early Tuesday morning along much of the Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline

Dangerous swimming conditions will exist along the Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline for the next 24-36 hours into Tuesday morning with a Beach hazards Statement in effect (on headlined map – light-blue shaded area shoreline).

Northeast winds and already high lake levels will assist in generating 2-4 foot waves along the Indiana and Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline Sunday, in turn increasing the risk of rip and structural currents.

A upper level disturbance (short wave) will ripple over our area Monday morning in turn causing winds to strengthen out of the N/NE gusting over 25 mph during the day Monday. Waves will increase to 4-6 feet along the lakefront and the dangerous swimming conditions will increase further with a greater threat of rip and structural currents developing.