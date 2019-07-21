3-year-old boy falls from third floor window

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A three-year-old boy is in the hospital this morning after falling from a window.

after falling out of a third-floor window at this Lincoln Park home.

The home is in the 1900 block of N. Mowhawk—which is near Armitage.

It happened Saturday evening, right around 7.

A witness reported seeing the window’s screen fall before the child hit the ground.

Police say that toddler is suffering from blunt force trauma to his head, and was unresponsive at the scene.

He was rushed by ambulance last night to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police say they are investigating this incident, but it appears to be an unfortunate incident.